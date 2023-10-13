Don’t wait for Black Friday – right now you can enjoy a massive 20% off all PRS SE guitars from now until Christmas

It's definitely too early to be talking about the holidays, but it would appear that PRS didn't get the memo. The Maryland-based guitar giant has just launched its Holiday Sale, which sees a massive 20% off all PRS SE electric guitars from now until 31 December - making it the ideal place to shop if you fancy beating the Black Friday rush and bag yourself a bargain more than a month before the official Black Friday music deals land.

No matter your musical preferences or playing style, there's a model here for you, from the stunningly versatile PRS SE CE24, which has a colossal $139.80 slashed off the price , to the ever-popular PRS SE Custom 24, which is down to only $799.20 .

The only model that is not available is the new PRS SE DGT, but all remaining solid body, semi-hollow, hollowbody and bass guitars are included. It's also worth noting that the sale is currently only available to US and Canadian customers with all the major retailers getting involved. So whether you prefer shopping at Guitar Center , Sweetwater or Musician's Friend , you'll be able to bag yourself a cut-price PRS.

PRS Holiday Sale: 20% Off All PRS SE Guitars

Been eyeing up a new PRS guitar all year? Well, now might be the best time to grab one. From now through to the end of the year, PRS is offering ALL SE electric models with a generous 20% discount. To take advantage of this epic offer, you simply need to contact your closest PRS Dealer and go shopping.

Now, with so many guitars on offer, it may be difficult to decide which is the right model for you. Well, don't worry MusicRadar is here with a few recommendations.

Our first choice has to be the stunning PRS SE Silver Sky, which has a whopping $169.80 off the price . When the original Silver Sky launched in 2018, it broke the internet. Since then it has become a fan-favourite.

We also can't talk about the SE line and not mention the drop-dead gorgeous PRS SE Hollowbody II . This guitar is crazy versatile, effortless to play and stunning to look at - and with $319.80 off the price, what's not to like?

Perhaps you're more of a single-cut connoisseur. Well, in that case, you may want to take a look at the PRS SE Singlecut McCarty 594 , which has $170 off right now. This retro throwback is perfect for those looking for a vintage-inspired instrument that still benefits from the modern build quality we've all come to know and love from PRS.

Living in the UK?

Are you living in the UK and still want to get your hands on a discounted PRS? Well, you're in luck. Andertons are currently running their own PRS sale, offering up to £500 off select S2 models . This includes everything from the PRS S2 10th Anniversary Custom 24 to the Limited Edition S2 McCarty 594 and Vela.

PRS S2 Sale: Up to £500 off at Andertons

Andertons is currently offering crazy savings on a wide range of PRS S2 guitars. This massive sale includes many of the most popular PRS S2 models and even includes limited edition finishes.

