PMT just added some much-needed heat to our very British summer with up to 60% off a massive range of music gear from Gibson, Fender, Pearl, Yamaha, SSL, Roland and more

Summer is here, bringing with it sunshine, warm weather, and a fabulous opportunity to score great deals on a plethora of top-notch music gear! UK music retailer PMT has unveiled its highly-anticipated summer sale , a truly epic event where prices are slashed on guitars from renowned brands like Fender, Gibson, and Taylor, as well as keyboards, drums, recording equipment, and much more.

With up to 60% off a wide range of musical equipment, this is the perfect time to seize that special piece of gear you’ve been eyeing - and with literally thousands of items in the sale, it’s very likely that you’ll find it with a healthy discount applied.

So, obviously, we can’t list everything covered in the sale, but to make things easier for you, we’ll pick out a few of the key products that caught our attention.

PMT Summer Sale: Up to 60% off big-name brands

Don't miss out on the PMT sale, where you can score the best prices on top music brands. Upgrade your gear without overspending with great finds from Fender, Gibson, Pearl, Yamaha, SSL, Roland, and more. Whether you're in the market for discounted guitars, affordable drums, budget-friendly keyboards, or inexpensive recording gear, PMT has everything you need at unbeatable prices this summer.

First up, we have the striking Gibson ES-339 Figured in Blueberry Burst. Not as bulky as the standard ES-335, this small-bodied semi-hollow is ideal for players who don't get on with the cumbersome nature of Gibson's 1958 classic. Right now, you can save a whopping £276 off the price.

At the other end of the price spectrum, we must mention the Yamaha FSX800C, which is now only £289 - that's a saving of £190! We are big fans of Yamaha acoustics at MusicRadar, so we always get excited when we see one at a fantastic price.

Moving away from guitars, and there's crazy deals to be had on pianos. For example, you can score an impressive £530 off a B-Stock Roland LX708. This Roland is one of the best digital pianos on the market and will easily become the centrepiece of any room it's in.

Of course, this is a very small cross-section of what's on offer, so we implore you to take a look at the sale for yourself.