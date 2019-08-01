New tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2019)
Roland DJ-505
It has been a storming start to summer here at MusicRadar as a rush of gorgeous tech gear as came into our review HQ.
Here, we take a look at all of the tech gear reviewed on the site in the month of July. We start with Roland DJ-505.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fairly compact, good value bundle of DJ and production tools. A good buy for cash-strapped DJ/producers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland DJ-505
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Studiologic SL Mixface
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very compact yet well-equipped controller that integrates with either a regular USB keyboard or Studiologic controller.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studiologic SL Mixface
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Massive X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A hugely characterful, immensely powerful synth with a number of issues, some of which feel like the result of a rushed release.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Massive X
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tracktion Waveform 10
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Waveform is now friendlier, contains more creative tools and brings workflow improvements you’ll have missed from other DAWs.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tracktion Waveform 10
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
XLN Audio XO
MusicRadar's verdict:
“XO’s imaginative workflow and stellar sonics make the whole thing so good that you won’t mind its few shortcomings.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio XO
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Rob Papen RP-Reverse
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might not be for everyone, but RP-Reverse is a well-designed tool for backwards FX and rhythm design.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen RP-Reverse
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified ToneSpot Acoustic Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Acoustic Pro makes improvement and shaping of acoustic instruments intuitive, and sounds superb doing it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audified ToneSpot Acoustic Pro
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Volca Modular
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It may be slightly fiddly and a little complicated, but if you’re willing to give in to its experimental ethos, the Volca Modular is endless fun.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca Modular
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Volca Nubass
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Nubass is a decent bass synth and an excellent source of acid riffs, but we’re not convinced by its central gimmick.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca Nubass
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
2hp Vowel
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Vowel packs a lot of power into a tiny module, and offers a lot of potential to expand your system beyond the expected vocal sounds.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2hp Vowel
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Analogue Solutions Impulse Command
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Likely to be an acquired taste, but if you embrace the chaos, this is a truly inspirational instrument.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Impulse Command
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Studiologic SL73 Studio
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re after a very solid, capable and reliable weighted controller at a price that won’t break the bank, the Sl73 delivers.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studiologic SL73 Studio
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
JBL One Series 104 monitors
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A stylish, compact monitor that delivers decent sonics, flexible connectivity and solid build all at a very attractive price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JBL One Series 104 monitors
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)