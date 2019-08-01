New tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2019)

It has been a storming start to summer here at MusicRadar as a rush of gorgeous tech gear as came into our review HQ.

Here, we take a look at all of the tech gear reviewed on the site in the month of July. We start with Roland DJ-505.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A fairly compact, good value bundle of DJ and production tools. A good buy for cash-strapped DJ/producers.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Roland DJ-505

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)