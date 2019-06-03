New hi-tech music gear of the month: review round-up (June 2019)
Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid Sequencer
From ingenious software to cutting-edge hardware, we have been blitzed with sublime tech gear at MusicRadar in recent weeks.
Here, we take an overview of all the products reviewed on the site in the month of May. We start with the Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid Sequencer.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Pioneer DJ’s new Toraiz Squid sequencer opens the door to a world of bespoke sequencing options, with new features like Groove Bend and speed modulation putting a new spin on your step sequencing moves.”
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid Sequencer
4.5 out of 5
Sennheiser IE 40 Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A decent, pretty robust in-ear monitor; the selectable tips and mouldable cable deliver up a comfortable, secure fit.”
FULL REVIEW: Sennheiser IE 40 Pro
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Røde PodMic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-made, robust dynamic mic. its design and frequency curve are best on speech, but it also works as an instrument mic.”
FULL REVIEW: Røde PodMic
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Rob Papen Vecto
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Papen’s proprietary XY pad finds its natural home in this versatile vector synth.”
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Vecto
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
K-Devices WOV+TTAP
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Mildly perverse GUI aside, WOV+TTAP are deep, original and wonderfully creative.”
FULL REVIEW: K-Devices WOV+TTAP
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roland TB-303 Software Bass Line
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The definitive software 303 emulation is easy to sequence and sounds great, but the subscription could be a turn-off.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland TB-303 Software Bass Line
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia SampleTank 4 Max
MusicRadar's verdict:
“SampleTank hits a new level of refinement and versatility with its cavernous soundbank and supercharged interface.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia SampleTank 4 Max
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
DMG Audio Multiplicity
MusicRadar's verdict:
“DMG’s ambitious, innovative and technically flawless plugin sets a new gold standard for dynamics processing.”
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio Multiplicity
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Boom Library ReCenter
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you do ever find yourself needing to centre a wonky vocal or guitar, calm down a wide synth pad with a roving focal point, ReCenter will do that job will aplomb.”
FULL REVIEW: Boom Library ReCenter
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Krotos Audio Igniter
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you make vehicle and/or engine noises as part of your job, you need Igniter.”
FULL REVIEW: Krotos Audio Igniter
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia MicroFreak
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Packing tons of power and innovative features into an affordable box, Arturia’s new offering is weird, wonderful and downright fun.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MicroFreak
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Komplete Audio 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A super compact, slick 2x2 interface at a competitive price. The NI pedigree shines through in build quality and performance.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete Audio 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia 3 Compressors You’ll Actually Use
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Three worthy additions to the crowded compressor emulation market, with a few modern tricks up their sleeves.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia 3 Compressors You’ll Actually Use
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)