New hi-tech music gear of the month: review round-up (June 2019)

From ingenious software to cutting-edge hardware, we have been blitzed with sublime tech gear at MusicRadar in recent weeks.

Here, we take an overview of all the products reviewed on the site in the month of May. We start with the Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid Sequencer.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Pioneer DJ’s new Toraiz Squid sequencer opens the door to a world of bespoke sequencing options, with new features like Groove Bend and speed modulation putting a new spin on your step sequencing moves.”

FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid Sequencer

4.5 out of 5