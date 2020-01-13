Neural DSP's AI-powered floor modeller is 'Vulgar Display of Power'

NAMM 2020: Finnish firm Neural DSP has made a name for itself with a series of highly-rated plugins, and worked in collaboration with the likes of Aussie virtuoso Plini and bass effect and amp specialists Darkglass.

Now, it's birthed its first independently produced piece of hardware, the Quad Cortex amp modeller and multi-effects unit - and it's a monster.

Touted as a 'Vulgar Display of Power' and the most powerful unit out there, Quad Cortex boasts an initial 50+ amps, 70+ effects and 1000+ IRs powered by 2GHz of dedicated SHARC and dual ARM DSPs, running the firm's biomimetic "Neural Capture" tech.

The tech, powered by true machine learning, mimics the way a human ear perceives sound, producing, according to Neural DSP, "the most comprehensive and detailed detection system, and the most accurate and powerful digitized rigs on the market."

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

"For the past 2 years, the Neural team has been defying what we believed to be possible with not only audio algorithm development, but with mechanical, industrial and user experience design as well," says Doug Castro, Neural DSP founder and CEO.

"Quad Cortex is the most powerful floor modeler unit on the planet, but it's also delivered in an extremely compact format. Fitted with a 7” multi-touch screen, proprietary rotary footswitch controls, and enough processing power to run 4 rigs simultaneously, we've truly put everything we have into making the most flexible, intuitive, and powerful device on the market."

Quad Cortex will ship through 2020, at $1599/€1599 plus shipping, with 1000 units are available for pre-order at the Neural DSP website.

We hope to grab some quality time with our new multi-FX overlord at NAMM later in the week. Stay tuned to our Winter NAMM 2020 news and rumours hub for the latest developments.