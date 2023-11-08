Native Instruments has hardware discounts, mega value software bundles and freebies across the range in its massive Cyber Season sale

Native Instruments has kicked off the season for big discounts with some unmissable deals across pretty much its entire range of music production hardware and software. In this year’s massive Cyber Season sale you can pick up some of the best software titles the company has released for half price in the Komplete 14 Select bundle , which includes 19 instruments and effects and a massive 15,000 sounds. And if you buy up a Komplete Kontrol keyboard, you get that software bundle thrown in completely free of charge !

Other hardware deals include big savings on the range of Maschine grooveboxes , with extra expansion packs worth £588 now included with each one. Finally there are also big discounts across the Komplete audio interface range , and each one now also includes the Komplete 14 Select bundle for free.

You can take a closer look at our favourite Cyber Season deals below. If you’re still on the hunt for great software offers, check out our Black Friday plugin deals page .

Komplete 14 Select: Was £179 , now £89.50

Komplete 14 Select is a fantastic range of top music production software. You get a total of 19 instruments and effects and 15,000 sounds. As NI says, it's everything you need to make music, and more. The instrument highlights are Massive, one of the biggest-sounding and most enduring softsynths. There's also the classic virtual analogue softsynth Monark, and more vintage synth goodness in Retro Machines Mark 2. Traditional instruments are also catered for with The Gentleman upright piano, Drumlab drums, Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass and Vintage Organs. Komplete 14 Select covers pretty much every instrument, then, and also comes with a fabulous suite of effects (including a delay, phaser and reverb) plus nine expansion packs. That's a huge range of software titles at half price!

Maschine+ bundle: Was £1,019 , now £849

Native Instruments has several bundle deals across its amazing Maschine range of grooveboxes but this is a highlight with a big discount on the top end Maschine+. This is Native Instruments’ first all-in-one groovebox, so allows you to sample, sequence, use soft synths, and create music without the need to connect it to a computer. It lets you run famous Native Instruments software titles like FM8 and Massive all within its own OS and is incredibly intuitive to use and easy to create tunes with. In total you get 18 instruments and 37 effects built in and this particular deal also includes 12 expansion packs worth £588 so that's a saving of over £750! Read our full Maschine+ review here .

Buy a Komplete Kontrol keyboard:

Get Komplete 14 Select for free

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol keyboards are a fantastic way to enjoy any Native Instruments and other NKS compatible software. They let you control instruments and effects in a seamless way, almost like the software is in the keyboard rather than your computer! NI's Cyber Season deals see four Komplete Kontrol keyboards up for grabs, and with each model, the company is throwing in Komplete 14 Select, worth £179, for free. You can take your pick of the smaller M32 (£109) or A25 (£129), or go larger with the A49 (£179) and A61 (£219), but whichever one you choose you get that massive bundle of software thrown in! We reviewed the M32 keyboard here .