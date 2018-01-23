NAMM 2018: Is this HeadRush FRFR-112 the perfect character-free cabinet for FX/Amp freaks?

NAMM 2018: HeadRush, feisty new kid on the modelling block, has followed up its all-in-one pedalboard, released last year, with what they claim is the perfect output for it, or any other multi-FX/amp modeller.

Its new FRFR-112 powered cabinet is a 2000W full-range flat response unit, packing a 2-inch 2-way speaker and an extremely respectable range of input/output options and EQ/tuning capabilities.

That 12-inch woofer and high-frequency compression driver aim to deliver a precise, full response across the full frequency range (46-22kHz), specifically to avoid any artificial coloration - critical when you've got your FX or modelling set-up tweaked just so.

It's also relatively transportable, at just over 16kg, and is pole-mountable. The HeadRush FRFR-112 will be available this Spring, at a US retail price of $299.

FRFR-112 features and specification

• 2000 watts of peak power (1000W continuous)

• (2) XLR/TRS 1/4” combo inputs with independent volume controls and clip indicator

• LF Driver: 12-inch (304.8mm) 3-inch (76.2mm) high-temperature voice coil

• HF Driver: 1.5-inch (38.1mm) neodymium HF driver with precision waveguide

• Crossover: 2000Hz

• Maximum SPL: 127dB peak, 124dB continuous (dB SPL @ 1 m)

• Frequency Response: Frequency Response: 53 Hz – 20 kHz (±3dB)

• Frequency Range: Frequency Range: 46 Hz – 22 kHz (-10dB)

• Horn Coverage: Horn Coverage: 90° H x 60° V nominal

• Contour EQ switch cuts through muddy-sounding stage mixes

• Ground-Lift switch eliminates unwanted noise at venues with grounding issues

• XLR output sends mix to the front of house or links additional FRFR-112 cabinets