Musician's Friend Cyber Monday 2019 sale now on: hot deals on guitars, drums, keyboards and more

Cyber Monday 2019 is here, that magical wallet-scorching time of year where we can grab some of the craziest bargains since... well, Black Friday. Musician's Friend, one of the biggest music making outlets out there has kicked off its sale with an across-the-board Coupon sale.
Head to the site and use the code CYBERWEEK19 at checkout now, and you'll get 10% off qualifying orders over $49 and 15% off of qualifying orders over $99!
Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, it may not last long - get involved!
Fender Player Telecaster:
was $674.99 now only $574.99
Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Black Friday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal
Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone Electric Guitar
This was a desirable guitar before but with $300 off? It's a lot of cool for $699. It's based on Bowie's own 1961 Supro Dual Tone, featured on his Reality album. A fitting tribute to a legendary artist. View Deal
Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549
Packing a Celestion 1x12 speaker, lots of neat features for studio guitarists and a wonderful tone, this combo is a great choice – and you can now get this limited-edition model for $200 less than usual. Bargain!View Deal
Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99
This all-in-one combo amp offers a suite of professional features, including two distinct voices, a variety of onboard controls, plus an in-built FX loop.View Deal
Marshall Origin 20C: was $599.99, now $449.99
Marshall's mid-range amp packs a ten-inch speaker, a range of controls, along with two distinct voices, enabling you to get just the sound you want.View Deal
Marshall Origin 5C: was $399.99, now $249.99
Even the lowest-spec Origin amp is a great piece of kit – and at this price it's an absolute bargain. Get in there quick, though, as these could sell out fast.View Deal
Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci JP70: only $449.99
A astonishing deal indeed on this seven-string with $100 off for Black Friday from Musician's Friend – and it's in the awesome Stealth Black finish too. View Deal
Hagstrom Fantomen Exclusive Gold Hardware White
The result of an unholy communion between the super Swedes at Hagstrom, Ghost's Papa Emeritus” and his Ghouls, this is a stunning guitar at a stunning price. View Deal
How can I get ready for Cyber Monday?
The golden rule when hunting for Cyber Monday music deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it.
This will save you a lot of time when the one-off Musician's Friend Cyber Monday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't.
Also make sure you're aware of current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal something really is when you see it reduced on Cyber Monday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.
The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides.
