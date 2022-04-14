Master the blues with $80 off an annual Guitar Tricks online lessons subscription, plus $196 of free gifts

So, you’ve finally made the decision to learn the guitar - but with so many online guitar lesson platforms to choose from, where do you start? Well, with a deal this good, our choice right now would be Guitar Tricks. Often hailed as the pioneers of the online lesson, Guitar Tricks has been teaching budding guitarists since 1998 - meaning you're in good hands. Between now and 19 April, Guitar Tricks is celebrating blues legends by offering an annual membership for only $99 - that’s a saving of $80 and works out at just $8.25 per month! Even better, you'll receive free gifts totalling $196 when you sign up.

An annual subscription will give you access to a comprehensive lesson plan that will guide you through the learning journey in an accessible way. In addition, you also have access to tone and style tips, as well as over 11,000 videos and 900+ songs from the extensive Guitar Tricks archive. Featured lessons and tracks include blues royalty BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, to Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters and more. There's a list of specific tracks you can learn at the bottom of this page.

Guitar Tricks blues promo: Was $179, now $99

Gain access to a wealth of blues classics with a $99 annual subscription to one of the most popular online guitar tutoring solutions around. That’s a fantastic saving of $80 off the standard yearly pricing of $179 and a saving of $140 when compared to a monthly subscription. Don't forget the $196 of free gifts, too!

Designed to be useful for guitarists at any stage of their playing career, from an absolute beginner just starting out, intermediates looking to take the next step, or even pro guitarists stuck in a rut, all players would feel the benefit of an annual subscription to the well-established online guitar lesson platform - especially at this price!

For those wanting to take advantage of this epic deal - and take your guitar playing to the next level - don’t hang about, as this promotion ends on 19 April.

Blues tracks you can learn with a Guitar Tricks subscription

Sweet Home Chicago: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton The Thrill Is Gone: B.B. King

B.B. King Still Got the Blues: Gary Moore

Gary Moore Baby Please Don't Go: Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters Little Red Rooster: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Bright Lights, Big City: Jimmy Reed

Jimmy Reed T-Bone Shuffle: T-Bone Walker

T-Bone Walker Before You Accuse Me: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton The Sky Is Crying: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan I Can't Quit You Baby: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Crossfire: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan Statesboro Blues: The Allman Brothers

The Allman Brothers Smokestack Lightning: Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf Right Next Door: Robert Cray

