Looking for a Cyber Weekend music bargain? These top deals are live right now

Tech

Novation Launchpad X: $199.99 $169.99 at Sweetwater

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, and comes with a free sleeve, too.

Songmaker Kit: was $649.95, now $454.97 | save 30%

The Songmaker Kit contains a Seaboard Block, a Lightpad Block M and a Loop Block. The two former devices serve as expressive keyboard and pad controllers, with the latter being used to control recording and sound switching features. Additionally, you get a Snapcase that can be used to house the Blocks and keep them safe when you're on the move.

Arturia MatrixBrute synth: $2,299 $1,349.99 at ProAudioStar

A great opportunity to get a genuine analogue supersynth in your studio. The MatrixBrute is a no-comprise, Moog-like monosynth, and is currently being sold at a staggering $899 discount.View Deal

Guitars

Choose two TC Electronic pedals for $75 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from your choice of 16 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

Hurry and get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price right now at Sweetwater. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo won't hang around for long.

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Cyber Monday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Candy Red Burst

A versatile Strat at a brilliant price - save $125 on this great Fender all-rounder with an alder body, pau ferro fretboard and HSS pickup for a wide range of tones on tap.

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299.99 at Musician's Friend

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone. All things considered, 20% off the usual price is an excellent deal.

Drums

Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon

This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?

Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.

Plugins

Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE

Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.

