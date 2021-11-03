Listen up! 15% off microphones from MXL, Blue, Sennheiser and more in Guitar Center's pre-Black Friday promotion

Desperate to hit that big red record button but anxiously waiting until this year’s Black Friday music deals to land before you buy the right mic? Guitar Center feels your pain and is here to help. Right now, it's offering 15% off scores of mics and mic accessories in its pre-Black Friday sale . But be quick because this offer ends November 10.

Whether you need to mic up a sweetly voiced singer, a boomy broadcaster or a kick-arse drum kit, this cheap mic promotion has got you covered. All you have to do is pick-out a qualifying product priced at $199 or more, enter the code music15 at checkout and save yourself up to $500. It's that simple.

There's some lovely microphones on offer from large diaphragm condensers to smooth ribbons, robust dynamics to entire radio mic kits. Prices start at $199.99 but the more you spend the more you'll save, up to the $500 limit. So, now's the time to shift your sound up a gear with a new mic or two in the early- Guitar Center Black Friday sale .

Below we've picked our favourite microphones and accessories from this generous promotion. Head over to Guitar Center to discover even more heavily discounted products.

MXL V250 Condenser Microphone: $199.99 MXL V250 Condenser Microphone: $199.99 , $169.99

You can spend thousands on a decent vocal mic . Or you can buy an MXL V250 for just $169.99. This large diaphragm condenser, with its characterful 10kHz presence boost, has been specifically voiced for vocals. It exhibits a rich, full-bodied sound that flatters almost anyone who gets near, but it loves acoustic guitars and pianos too. Grab one now while the price is so low.

VocoPro UHF-5805 Plus Wireless System: $598 VocoPro UHF-5805 Plus Wireless System: $598 , $508.30

This is for you if you're after a full set of wireless performance mics at a ridiculously affordable price. You get four handheld mics, each on their own UHF channel, a 1RU receiver with sturdy metal chassis, two dual mic chargers and a mic bag. It complies with the latest FCC frequency rules and is the perfect all-in-one solution for halls of worship, DJ sets, and vocal groups.

Sterling Audio ST170 Active Ribbon Mic: $229, $195.49 Sterling Audio ST170 Active Ribbon Mic: $229, $195.49

Ribbons are fast becoming everyone's favourite mics again because they sound, well, astonishing. You see they have the uncanny ability to be highly detailed without being oversensitive. This means you can use the ST170 on almost anything – vocals, electric guitars, acoustic guitars, drums, overheads – and they'll all sound magnificent. Incidentally, Guitar Center has already discounted the ST170 down from $249.99, so this is a cracking deal.

CAD PRO-7 Drum Microphone Kit: $199.99 CAD PRO-7 Drum Microphone Kit: $199.99 , $169.99

Stop wasting your time miking up your kit with a couple of old mics and instead bring out its full sonic potential with this comprehensive set from CAD. The PRO-7 drum mic kit includes one KM212 dynamic cardioid kick drum mic, three TM211 dynamic cardioid tom mics, one SN 210 dynamic cardioid snare mic and two CM 217 cardioid mini pencil condenser overhead mics. Your kit deserves nothing less!