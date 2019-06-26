It’s your last chance to get discounted early-bird tickets for the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show

If you’re heading to the co-located UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show, you’d better act fast: early-bird ticket rates are available for a limited time only.

Simply visit the show website before midnight on 29 June to take advantage of day tickets for just £17.50 and weekend for £25, plus a small booking fee.

Brought to you by MusicRadar, Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques and Bass Guitar, the show opens its doors on 21 & 22 September at a new venue, the Business Design Centre, Islington, London.

This exciting two-day event will showcase the very best of all things guitar and bass. Get inspiration, see world class artists, try and buy all the latest gear at the best prices and learn new techniques, plus a whole host of other show features from vintage gear to live luthiery.

Big names including Devin Townsend, Nick Beggs and Ariane Cap are already confirmed for the show, with plenty more announcements to come.

Exhibitors include Fender, Charvel, Gretsch, Jackson, EVH, Martin, Martin Strings, Blackstar Amplification, Framus, Warwick, DV Mark, Allianz, Faith, Peavey, Trace Elliot, Shergold, Spector, Aguilar, Crimson Guitars, Wilcock Basses, MSL Pro, Takamine, Vox, Marshall, Markbass, PRS, Ernie Ball, Music Man, Ibanez, Laney, Black Country Custom, Dunlop, ESP LTD, Audient Sono, Vigier, Rockboard, Chicken Picks, Gallien-Krueger and Safran Basses, and the list continues to grow.

There are plenty more exciting artists, clinicians, exhibitors and features yet to be announced - watch this space…