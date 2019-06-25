Nick Beggs and Ariane Cap join the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show line-up

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show has announced the latest artists to perform at the event, bassists Nick Beggs and Ariane Cap, who join Devin Townsend on the line-up.

Nick Beggs is a British bass player and singer/songwriter renowned for playing the Chapman Stick. After his work with Steven Wilson, Steve Hackett and John Paul Jones, he's developed into a performer in his own right.

His band project The Mute Gods reached number two in the UK Rock and Metal charts during March 2019. Nick promises to provide an unforgettable performance on both bass and Chapman Stick on Saturday 21 September.

Austrian Ariane Cap is a multi-instrumentalist, educator, author, blogger and composer. An eclectic and versatile bassist, she has covered many styles, from Rock, Jazz, to Folk and Flamenco, to classical music, Latin Disco, Punk Rock and Cirque du Soleil.

In her book and online course she teaches music theory, bass technique, bass line creation and fretboard fitness in a systematic, practical and experiential way.

Ariane will perform on The Bass Guitar Stage on the Sunday.

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019 takes place on 21-22 September 2019 at the Business Design Centre, London. Early bird tickets are still on sale until midnight on 29 June, so now’s the time to buy.

