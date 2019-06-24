Devin Townsend announced for the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019

The first artist announcement for the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019 is in, and it’s a biggie: prog maestro Devin Townsend will be performing on the Guitarist stage on the Saturday.

Over the course of Devin Townsend’s storied career, a single constant has persevered: change. As far back as Steve Vai’s Sex & Religion, which Townsend fronted, to 2001’s landmark full-length Terria to the multi-instrumentalist’s country rock outfit Casualties of Cool, the Canadian isn’t too interested in keeping an even musical keel.

To understand why Townsend, consciously and subconsciously, favours change is to know the man and his music today. After disbanding the Devin Townsend Project earlier this year, Devin is now fully focused on this new turn in his career, having recently completed a sold-out acoustic tour.

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019 takes place on 21-22 September 2019 at the Business Design Centre, London. Early bird tickets are still on sale until midnight on 29 June, so now’s the time to buy.

