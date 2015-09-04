Vote now for the MusicRadar Acoustic Guitar of the Year Award 2015

(Above) Faith's Neptune All-Mahogany Cut/Electro walked off with the top gong last year. Who will you vote for in 2015?

There have been a lot of great new acoustic guitars released over the past 12 months, but now MusicRadar wants you to choose your favourite by placing your vote for the Acoustic Guitar of the Year Award 2015.

Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of guitars was compiled by the MusicRadar team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since autumn 2014.

Tell us who you think should win the MusicRadar Acoustic Guitar of the Year Award 2015 by voting in the poll below.