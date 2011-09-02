New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2011)
Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul (£499)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout August 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up is a genuine USA Gibson at a knock-down price...
Verdict:
"Our heads say no, our hearts say yes. Only you can decide which one rules…"
3 out of 5
Orange Dark Terror (£399)
Verdict:
"This amp is the perfect high-gain partner for recording and medium-sized gigs."
5 out of 5
Verdict:
"All the good bits of the exceptional TA-15, but with a ton more headroom, more gain, reverb and a loop. Extremely hard not to like."
4.5 out of 5
Gibson Melody Maker Flying V (£450)
Verdict:
"Authentic sounds or 'that' logo on your headstock? The choice is yours…"
4 out of 5
Two-Rock Gain Master 22 (£1999)
Verdict:
"This little combo shocked us into submission; we can't get over how incredible it sounds and how perfectly suited it is for its intended players."
4.5 out of 5
Yamaha Pacifica 510V (£479)
Verdict:
"If your heart tends to beat to the sound of guilty pleasures such as Poison, Warrant, Van Halen et al, check this out."
4 out of 5
Gibson Melody Maker SG (£499)
Verdict:
3 out of 5
Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM (£579)
Verdict:
"Just what the range needed - a wholly versatile, mid-priced Pacifica with great style and tones to match."
4.5 out of 5
PRS ME Quatro (£4995)
Verdict:
"This is one of the finest and most classic-sounding PRS guitars we've played yet."
4.5 out of 5
Verdict:
"It's difficult to conceive how Music Man will be able to improve significantly on this version. A guitar most definitely deserving of both names on the headstock."
4.5 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label JD (£599)
Verdict:
"Inspired by Donahue's sonic sorcery, the Fret-King JD is a 'custom shop'-style guitar at an off-the-peg price. That goes for the sounds too. Any gigging guitarist drawing from the classic Californian tone well should check it out."
4.5 out of 5
Yamaha Pacifica 311H (£399)
Verdict:
"Proof that you don't need to spend a small fortune to own a guitar that plays like a dream and sounds pretty good too - the very essence of Yamaha's Pacifica concept."
4 out of 5
Godin Multiac Encore Nylon (£1199)
Verdict:
"A versatile guitar with realistic amplified sounds - a great addition."
4.5 out of 5
Takamine EF300W (£1114)
Verdict:
"A more affordable limited edition offering a loud and lively output, it's also well suited to life on the road."
4 out of 5
Vox TB35C1 combo (£1127)
Verdict:
"A good choice for straight-ahead blues and vintage rock players - check it out soon."
3.5 out of 5
Seagull Maritime SWS Folk HG QI (£920)
Verdict:
"A nice folk picker with no pretensions."
4 out of 5
Two-Rock Studio Pro 35 (£2049)
Verdict:
"This little combo shocked us into submission; we can't get over how incredible it sounds and how perfectly suited it is for its intended players."
4.5 out of 5
Breedlove Atlas Retro OM/ERe (£1025)
Verdict:
"A very classy OM all-rounder."
4.5 out of 5
Tanglewood TW70HSR-B (£1090)
Verdict:
"An exercise in tasty tones and cosmetics."
4.5 out of 5
Eventide Space (£499)
Verdict:
"The ultimate stompbox for creating atmospheric sounds."
4.5 out of 5
Takamine TAN76 (£1282)
Verdict:
"A great-looking OM from Takamine."
4.5 out of 5
Freshman Guitars Apollo 4DC (£699)
Verdict:
"The 4DC is yet another successful mission for the Apollo team."
4 out of 5
EMG JH Set (£265)
Verdict:
"At £265, owners of an 81/60 set will find it more of a luxury than life-or-death."
4 out of 5
