MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: February

Tips from the pros: we've got 'em.

The Grammy Awards took place in February, and you couldn't get enough of the all-star guitar jam that closed the show and Foo Fighter Dave Grohl's acceptance speech.

Plus, we told you about the best budget electric guitars and gave you a massive collection of pro production tips.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from February 2012…

Grammy guitar jam: Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh

Stars trade licks on Beatles' The End

Dave Grohl's Grammys speech tells industry to learn an instrument

Foos man wins TG award for Best Grammys Acceptance

Interview: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine talks guitar, politics and today's music

A jam-packed interview with the Megadeth frontman

The 20 best budget electric guitars in the world today

Your favourite beginner's guitars and best value workhorses revealed

30 all-star production tips

Production advice from the professionals

The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today

Top iOS DAWs, synths, controllers and more