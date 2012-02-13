More

Grammy guitar jam: Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh

Macca and Grohl mix it up on stage at the Grammys
Every big awards show need a big finish, and last night's Grammy Awards was no exception, with Paul McCartney sending everyone home (or to parties) with a trio of Beatles hits: Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End.

But wait, there was more: After Abe Laboriel Jr's smashing rendition of Ringo Starr's one-and-only drum solo, Macca welcomed Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh and Dave Grohl on stage. The three joined Paul, guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray for an extended, six-way axe shoot-out.

The entire performance is a corker, but you can see The End at 3:21 in the above video.

