Money Week on MusicRadar

There's an argument that says that the rewards that come simply from playing and recording music should be more than enough, but if there's a chance that your tunesmithery might actually start to generate some cold, hard cash as well, so much the better.

Welcome to Money Week, then, during which MusicRadar will shamelessly tell you how you can start to gain financially from your hobby. Whether you're a live performer, want to release an album or are looking to discover other ways in which the music business can start paying out in your direction, we can help.

Make no mistake: earning a living from your music is hard, particularly in the current climate, but it's by no means impossible. And even if it doesn't become your primary income stream, it could help to earn you that little bit extra.

This is how Money Week's looking so far: keep checking back for more solid gold content:

Features and tutorials

8 great songs about money

Sera Golding's top five function band tips

5 places to start selling your music online

How to make money from your function band

Why should I join PRS for Music?

How to make a contract

The dos and don'ts of drum endorsements

10 steps to success in today's musical climate

How to become a YouTube drum superstar

How to break into the world of session guitar playing

How the music industry works

How to form a successful tribute band and quit your day job