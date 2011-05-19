How to make money from your function band

Function bands can carry a weighty stigma among aspiring musicians. Faced with the world of cheesy pun-based names, cheap disco lights, hackneyed setlists, out-of-tune harmonies and impromptu cider-fuelled congas on the wedding venue dancefloor, many musicians would rather give up playing altogether than be a part of it. After all, it isn't exactly the Wembley Stadium headline slot you used to dream of as a fledgling muso...

And yet, there’s gold in them thar covers of You Really Got Me. If you do it with professionalism, the rewards – both financially and musically – can make it more than worthwhile. Indeed, entertaining crowds of happy drunken dancing people can even be fun.

If you’re thinking about doing it yourself, here’s a selection of things to consider, and tips on how to whip your function band into the right shape to make money, from MusicRadar contributors who have all been there.