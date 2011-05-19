5 places to start selling your music online

It’s undeniable that Facebook is rapidly replacing even the new, ‘music-driven’ MySpace. With this in mind, US company Moontoast has created a means of easily selling music from within it.

Making use of Facebook’s clean and familiar interface, Impulse sits within an existing fan page and allows fans to purchase tracks as well as share them with other Facebook users or via Twitter. Impulse also lets you set the price of tracks and albums and, in future, you’ll also be able to use it to sell merchandise too.

What’s good?

- Easy to get started using existing Facebook profile

- Clean interface and nicely laid out track player

- Users can track sales and customer activity

What’s not?

- It remains to be seen if selling via social media will catch on

- Impulse takes a 15% cut

- Requires an active and well managed Facebook community to be effective

Moontoast Impulse