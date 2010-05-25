Games Week on MusicRadar

Games week

Videogames and music have always made for easy bedfellows. Guitar Hero and its ilk might represent the most obvious meeting point, but music has been a crucial part of games culture since the days of the ZX Spectrum.

This week, MusicRadar is celebrating this unique and sometimes strange relationship by (among other things) immersing itself in the chiptune scene, exploring the world of games soundtracks and finding out just how easy (or difficult) it is to get your music into Rock Band. We'll even show you how to turn your videogame controller into a MIDI one.

Here's what we've got so far - keep checking back here for more.

Games Week

A-Z of chiptune

Games and music collide in a bleepy 8-bit celebration

The ultimate chiptune producers' gear guide

From classic hardware to free plug-ins



Kansas vs The Disco King: Games Week's 8-bit theme revealed

Hear Carry On Wayward Son go chiptune

How Kansas's Carry On Wayward Son went 8-bit

A step-by-step guide to the making of our Games Week theme

The best 8-bit covers albums in the world… ever!

The Beatles, Daft Punk, Muse and more get the chiptune treatment

Game over: 27 years of rock star videogame badness

Jacko! Shaky! Journey?! Come witness the carnage when rock and games collide

12 weird game soundtracks that had no right to work (but did anyway)

An expert guide to the weirder side of game music

Rock Band Network: get your music in the game

Find out what it is and how it works

10 essential tips for aspiring videogame composers

An indie developer gives his advice

How to use a Wii Remote to control Ableton Live

Create a Theremin-style setup and navigate your DAW

How to use a Guitar Hero controller to control Ableton Live

Turn this gaming peripheral into something useful

Games Week is coming… and we need your ideas for a theme tune

Choose a song for The Disco King to cover

Also try…

How to make an 8-bit video game FX sound

Get the '80s lo-fi vibe using a free synth