Kansas vs The Disco King: Games Week's 8-bit theme revealed

We might be on the final level preparing to vanquish the last and most fearsome Boss, but we're not quite finished with Games Week yet.

Not by a long chalk, in fact, as we can now proudly reveal the bleepy icing on the pixelated cake: our specially commissioned 8-bit cover version.

Last week, we asked you to nominate a song for chiptune artist The Disco King to cover in his own unique style, and from the list you generated, he bravely selected Kansas's 1976 prog rock monster Carry On Wayward Son.

We say bravely because, as you can hear in the video below, this track is strewn with complex guitar work and rhythmic changes:

So, could our 8-bit warrior possibly make it work? We'd say, undoubtedly, yes: here's The Disco King's version in all its retro glory:

The Disco King - Carry On Wayward Son

(Right-click to download)

Impressive work, we think you'll agree - be sure to check out our step-by-step guide to the making of the track, too.

Our thanks to The Disco King for taking time out of his dancefloor schedule to produce the song - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.