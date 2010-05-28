How Kansas's Carry On Wayward Son went 8-bit

Last week, MusicRadar asked you to pick a theme tune for Games Week - a song that our friend The Disco King could cover and turn into a power-pop chiptune classic!

After browsing your suggestions, the King decided to tackle Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas, a 1976 prog rock epic that presented our retro-loving monarch with quite a challenge.

We think we can confidently say that he rose to it, though: now read the inside story of how The Disco King gave Carry On Wayward Son an 8-bit makeover.