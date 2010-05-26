12 weird game soundtracks that had no right to work (but did anyway)

Some game soundtracks are simply amazing from the first note. They gel seamlessly with the ambience, action and mood of a game (or just sound so good in their own right) that it’s impossible to imagine any other musical accompaniment.

Others, though, are a bit weird.

But this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In fact in many cases an incongruous, unexpected soundtrack turns out to be a very good thing, adding new texture and context to familiar genres we’ve played a thousand times before.

And thus, aided by our colleages on GamesRadar, we proudly delve into the weirder side of game soundtracks, looking at those mainstream hits and cult classics which looked normal but sounded more than a bit leftfield. Where there should be metal, there is synth. Where should sit noodling, sits polka.

First stop? The blood-splattered Bayonetta and its candy-coated tunes…