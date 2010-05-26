How to use a Guitar Hero controller to control Ableton Live

Step 1: Connect the Guitar Hero wireless receiver to your computer via USB (you might need a mains powered USB hub). Open Game Pad Companion for OS X (a licence costs $15 but there’s a demo version) in System Preferences. Tap each button in turn on the guitar to highlight it, and assign a letter to each - like ASDFG. Assign the bridge buttons, too - We used Q and W, and the whammy bar - Z. Assign E and R to the up/down movements of the joystick/knob. Finally, assign l to the ‘picking’ bar.

This will give us the ability to play chords, activate effects and use the whammy bar. The guitar sounds are from Live’s Tension instrument. Click ‘Start’ to activate Game Pad Companion.