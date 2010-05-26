How to use a Wii Remote to control Ableton Live

Step 1: Let’s kick things off by building a simple Theremin-style setup with Ableton Live. For this exercise, you’ll need a computer with Bluetooth, Live 7 or 8, OSCulator for OS X (the recommended license price is $29 but you can download a demo), the Wii Remote, and a couple of AA batteries. If you have a PC, try GlovePIE instead of OSCulator.

We’ll use Simpler for this example - it has the necessary controls - but you could also use other Live instruments like Operator and Analog (which even has its own Theremin patch). Begin by making sure Bluetooth is on, then launch OSCulator. Hold down the 1 and 2 buttons on the Wii Remote until OSCulator tells you that the Wii Remote is paired.