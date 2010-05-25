The best 8-bit covers albums in the world… ever!

The hardest of hardcore chip musicians may disagree, but MusicRadar thinks that one of life’s great joys lies in hearing an artist or band’s work re-imagined in an 8-bit fashion.

Sometimes, it’s just the one song, but here, we’re celebrating the chiptune producers who’ve gone the extra mile and created a whole album’s worth of covers. This might be a kind of greatest hits set or, even more impressively, a note-but-note recreation of an individual album.

Where better place to start our round-up than with the biggest band of all time, and Wanna Hld Yr Handheld, Vol. 1.

It was only a matter of time before the chiptune community turned its hand to re-imagining The Fab Four’s back catalogue. This compilation, from 8-bit Operators, blends obvious selections (Sgt. Pepper, All You Need Is Love) with some of the lesser-known songs in The Beatles canon (I Will, Piggies and Sie Liebt Dich).

And the best bit? The Vol.1 suffix in the album title indicates that there’s more to come.

Listen to Wanna Hld Yr Handheld, Vol. 1 (or download it for $9.99) here.