Gretsch reveals a trio of new addition to its great value Streamliner guitar series

The Streamliner series has been a runaway success for Gretsch and represent some of the best value electric guitars out there. So new additions are always welcome, and these look like a very strong suite indeed.

Both these new Double-Cut guitars and the new Junior Jet model are available from April.

G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90 $399.99 / £385 / €440

New finish additions to one of our newer favourites to Streamliner Collection, this single cut solid body model combines the new (we're thinking tweaked) Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge pickup and a P90 soap bar in the neck position for a very attractive combo. Especially in Shell Pink!

Controls to shape those tones are a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup selector.

The body is bound nato with mahogany-stained bolt-on nato necks with 12-inch radius laurel fingerboards, elegant pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets. The finishes options are Havana Burst, Ocean Turquoise and Shell Pink.

G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail $449.99 / £509/ €589

Available in Forge Glow Maple and Midnight Sapphire, an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge features here, alongside vintage-style black control knobs, enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection, aged white binding with upgraded purfling, nickel hardware, three-ply tortoise pickguard and arched laminated maple construction.

Pickups here are the latest Broad’Tron BT-2S models and a 16” arched maple body with chambered spruce center block, Nato neck with 12”-radius laurel fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets rounds out the spec.

G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with Bigsby $549.99 / £569 / €649

We're loving the Sterling Green finish here, which looks pretty grey to our eyes. Brownstone Maple and Walnut are the other two finish options for those model that is the same as the G2622 elsewhere, except for the Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece.

Both Double-Cut model have master volume in addition to individual pickup volume controls to give players added flexibility, plus a master tone.