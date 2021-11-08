Get 60% off music gear in Sweetwater’s killer early-Black Friday sale until November 18

Black Friday is on the horizon, and that can only mean one thing - saving money on awesome music gear. Whether you’re looking for the best overall Black Friday music deals , or for the Black Friday guitar deals that will spice up your playing, we could all appreciate saving some cash. With up to 60% off select items as part of Sweetwater’s early-Black Friday sale , you can do just that - while still ticking items off that gear wishlist.

Sweetwater is one of the largest online retailers of music equipment in America, catering for anyone and everyone in the music and entertainment industries. They offer up anything from electric guitars and acoustic guitars , to electronic drum sets , digital pianos and PA speakers , so you can rest assured that Sweetwater’s Black Friday deals will contain the right gear for you. Thanks to their early-Black Friday sale, saving hundreds of dollars on a new item is not only possible, but almost inevitable - and you won’t have to wait until the big day and risk missing out.

Here are a few favourites we think you should take a look at.

Want a great deal but don’t want to wait until Black Friday itself? You’ve got the pick of the bunch here with Sweetwater’s early-Black Friday sale. Up to $1,700 off electric guitars? Yep. $1,000 off Kurzweil stage pianos? Count us in. All of this, and so much more, is available at Sweetwater until Nov 18.

Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Free EZX expansion software worth $79 Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Free EZX expansion software worth $79

Sweetwater is often responsible for some of the best Black Friday Plugin deals about, and this offer on Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2 software is no exception. They’ve been providing musicians, producers and composers with exceptional, realistic sounding drums for over a decade, and with the free EZX expansion software, your drum sounds can only get better. Make the most of Sweetwater’s early-Black Friday sale until November 18.

AKG C214 Large Diaphragm Condenser: $ AKG C214 Large Diaphragm Condenser: $ 419 , $349

The younger, cheaper sibling of the iconic C414 condenser mic offers you that classic rich sound at an entry-level price. The C214 uses the same one-inch dual capsule as the C414 in a single-diaphragm, cardioid-only design, and delivers a highly detailed tone reminiscent of the full-fat version - and who doesn’t want that? Save $70 at Sweetwater in their early-Black Friday sale.

Revv G20 20/4-watt head in Purple: Revv G20 20/4-watt head in Purple: $1,299 ,$1,149

With next-level tone sculpting options in the form of a three-band EQ, volume and gain controls, you’ll be able to channel the power of those glowing 6V6s and 12AX7s, as well as all the modern bells and whistles that the G20 includes. With Two Notes Torpedo load-box tech in-built, a power reduction circuit and three ‘aggression’ levels, this Sweetwater exclusive G20 is a beauty and a beast.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 , $399

There aren’t many guitars more recognisable, iconic or versatile than the Strat. The Classic Vibe series from Squier showcases the very best Squier has to offer, while tipping their hat to some of guitar-building’s golden eras. With this Classic Vibe Strat, you've got all the standard Strat appointments including three single coils and synchronized trem - but with that extra touch of '60s class. Now only $399 at Sweetwater, this Strat has had $50 slashed off the price.

Evans Hydraulic Red 4-pc Tom Pack: $57.99 Evans Hydraulic Red 4-pc Tom Pack: $57.99 , $39.99

Fatten up your drum sounds with the warm, thuddy tone of these Evans Hydraulic heads. A set of 10”/12” and 16” heads that also come with a free 14” UV1, these drum heads are going to give your drum set a new lease of life. Your pockets will still be happy too, with $18 off the full price as part of Sweetwater’s early-Black Friday sales.