Free hybrid drum samples: 98 ambient electronic drum machine sounds

One of the most liberating things about using a sample pad or hybrid drum setup with triggers on your kit is the ability to blend any sound you want with your current acoustic setup. With this in mind, we’re providing regular hybrid samples for you to use, copyright-free.

We’ve compiled some of the most common classic and contemporary samples into curated packs, perfect for function bands trying to capture a more authentic sound, or if you’re looking for something different to use in your own compositions. The samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your pad or module of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

Free Ambient/electronic drum machine samples

Stranger Things has been celebrated as much for its captivating, synth-heavy soundtrack as the show itself. So, to celebrate the release of Stranger Things Season 3, we’ve compiled a pack of electro soundtrack-inspired drum samples. These sounds originally featured in Computer Music's CM Drum Machine Hits pack.

Inside you’ll find sounds taken from some of the best vintage and modern drum machines: deep, round kick drums, glitchy hi-hats, analogue white noise-derived snares, toms and even some electronic FX to play from your kit.

The samples are supplied as 16-bit, 44.1 kHz, both in stereo and mono, so you can drop them straight into your hybrid drum module or multi-pad.

Download your free ambient/electronic drum machine samples