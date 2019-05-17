Ernie Ball Music Man debuts Hunter Hayes Cutlass signature guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man has released the second electric guitar from its Artist Series, the Hunter Hayes Cutlass, designed for the Grammy-nominated country multi-instrumentalist.

Hayes’ model is equipped with a lightweight alder body finished in an exclusive Lake Tahoe Blue, and also boasts a premium figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets.

There are a few intriguing electronic specs here: as well as three custom-wound Music Man single-coil pickups, the guitar features a 20dB boost toggle, silent circuit and Piezo-equipped brass saddles on the Music Man hardtail bridge.

Elsewhere, there’s a 10” neck radius, Schaller M6-IND locking tuners and a custom laser-etched Artist Series neck plate.

“I'm so excited about the new Ernie Ball Music Man Hunter Hayes signature model,” Hayes enthuses.

“The whole [Ernie Ball] Music Man team is so innovative and willing to figure out every single detail. Every instrument they've made just feels so effortless to play and has an unbelievable amount of functionality. I've never had an all-in-one guitar that really fully achieved all the ideas but this guitar always delivers.”

The Hunter Hayes Cutlass is available to order now for $2,499. See Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.

Hayes’ Cutlass is the second model to land from Ernie Ball Music Man’s Artist Series, following Thrice frontman Dustin Kensrue’s signature StingRay.