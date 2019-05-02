Ernie Ball Music Man releases Artist Series StingRay for Thrice’s Dustin Kensrue

Ernie Ball Music Man has officially released its long-awaited Artist Series StingRay electric guitar collaboration with Thrice frontman Dustin Kensrue.

The Kensrue’s model offers a number of custom tweaks on the StingRay formula, including a Dark Satin Tobacco Burst finish, custom-wound HS Music Man pickups, a stacked volume and tone control and three-way pickup selector.

Most intriguing is the control bypass switch on the lower horn, which is teamed with a TRS stereo output jack.

“The coolest thing about it is a mode where if you press a button, it makes the pickups run to separate outputs,” Kensrue told us last year.

“For me, I do two separate inputs into the Line 6 Helix, and that allows me to control what pickup is used or a blend of the pickups with the settings on my Helix.”

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts a satin vintage tinted maple neck with stainless steel frets, African mahogany body, Music Man Modern tremolo, Schaller M6-IND locking tuners and a five-bolt sculpted heel joint.

The Dustin Kensrue Artist Series StingRay is available now for $2,499 - see Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.