New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2010)
Tama Speed Cobra (£158)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If you're looking to upgrade from a mid-level unit, or for metalheads desperate for the last word in kick drum velocity, as of now your 'to check out' list isn't complete without the Speed Cobra.
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)
Guru Drumworks Kit (£2848)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Guru offers a great range of exotic timbers from sustainable sources. Prices are realistic and a one-off boutique kit is an increasingly attractive alternative.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)
Yamaha DTX550K electronic drum kit (£1550)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Disappointing play-along tracks aside, the DTX500 is a pretty good-sounding module, making Yamaha's new arrival definitely worth consideration, especially if you're looking for a 'central control kit' for use with external sounds from hardware or software sources.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)
Ludwig Black Magic snare drums (£539)
MusicRadar's verdict:
Black Beauty snares are in such demand that there is a permanent five- to six-month waiting list for them. Given that they are made exclusively in the USA, when available they also carry premium price tags. While not being exactly cheap, Black Magic snares make a fine, more affordable alternative - particularly for aggressive contemporary players.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)
Garrahand Hand Drum (£375)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Whether you play it un-amplified as a meditative cure to life's pressures or push the boundaries with cutting-edge FX treatments, either on its own or as part of your set-up, the Garrahand will challenge preconceptions whilst being superb fun too.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)
LP Classic Top-Tuning Congas (from £398)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If you play your set on stands or need to tune up your set in super-quick time and demand sounds and playability of the highest order, then frankly these Top-Tuning Classics seem to make perfect sense!
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 182)