New drum gear of the month: review round-up
Feb-Mar 2010: kits, snares and electronic drums
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of the best drum kits, snares, software and electronic drums collated from Rhythm Magazine’s gruelling testing process (plus one from Future Music issue 224). All gear was first reviewed in Rhythm issue 174 and published on MusicRadar throughout February and March.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Jobeky Prestige electronic drum kit...
Jobeky Prestige electronic drum kit (£1579)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“If you're comfortable with hi-tech pads and an all-in-one solution from one of the big brands, then maybe the Prestige is not for you. But if you love the idea of an electronic kit that mirrors the sizes and feel of a standard set for live and studio use, or even as a thoroughly rewarding practice tool, you'd be well-advised to give it a go.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jobeky Prestige electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 174)
Liberty MPX Drum Kit (£1995)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“It's exciting to see small British craftsman companies gradually establishing themselves. Inevitably some will fail, but Liberty - already in its fourth year - is surely a stayer. The art of drum construction revolves around shell building and we were greatly impressed by the quality of the MPX shells and the obvious care that is taken.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty MPX Drum Kit review
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 174)
ddrum Vinnie Paul Snare Drums (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“These drums are made for one thing, and one thing only - to ROCK! Jazzers need not apply, although the woody tone makes them surprisingly versatile for such single-minded instruments. Our choice (for its subtlety alone) would be the black model with the spiked lugs, although we would fit some die-casts if a thicker head didn't calm the overtones.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ddrum Vinnie Paul Snare Drums review
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 174)
Mapex Black Panther Black Widow Snare (£279)
MusicRadar's verdict
“The name Black Panther, conjuring up speed and power allied to velvety sleekness, has been a winner for Mapex over the past decade. Now Mapex has given the entire range an overhaul with 14 brand new models. The Black Panther Black Widow is a drum for when you need a rapid response without sacrificing tone and quality - whether you're slamming behind an indie-punk band or steering a nimble jazz trio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Black Widow Snare review
Mapex Black Panther Blade Snare (£255)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Cheap but not shabby - for many this will be the affordable workhorse metal-shelled Panther, true to the original concept and a no-brainer, reliable purchase.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Blade Snare review
Mapex Drum Masterclass iPhone app (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“A very original app - advanced players shouldn't be put off by the apparent simplicity of some of the patterns, it's designed to further your reading, not your playing technique after all. Considering that this application and both of the add-on packs will cost you just over a fiver, Mapex has certainly packed a lot in for excellent value.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Drum Masterclass iPhone app
(Reviewed by Rhythm Magazine issue 174)
Toontrack Custom & Vintage SDX (£125)
MusicRadar's verdict
“Toontrack hits the mark again with this offering of rare and unusual drums recorded with high production values. And the legendary signal path still creates an incredible sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Custom & Vintage SDX review
(Reviewed by Future Music issue 224)
