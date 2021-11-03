Gibson announces 1979 V2 Les Paul Custom for Tool guitarist Adam Jones

Gibson and Adam Jones have taken a different approach to producing more of their popular Custom Shop 1979 Les Paul collaboration; rather than simply producing another limited run of the signature guitar model that launched last year, there's now a V2 model that's slightly different.

The guitar is still based on Silverburst aficionado Jones's number one guitar: an original 1979 Les Paul Custom with distinct aged Silverburst. The new limited-edition Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab model features a "lightly-aged" Antiqued Silverburst finish, and now features custom artwork on the rear of the headstock, designed by artist, and Jones's wife. Jones has signed the back of each headstock, too.

Only 79 Adam Jones 1979 V2 Les Paul Custom guitars will be produced at $9,999 and Gibson says Jones will take his own V2 model out on Tool's world tour next year. The 79 models will include a removable headstock mirror just like Jones's, too.

The good news for those of us who don't have $10k available for such a guitar is that Gibson's partnership with Jones is a multi-year plan so we can expect more affordable models in the pipeline. And looking at the guitars Epiphone has put out in 2021, that is cause for excitement.

