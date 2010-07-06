New drum gear of the month: review round-up
June-July 2010: kick pedals, heads, snares, kits and a percussion pad
This is a collection of the best snares, kits, pedals, cymbals, heads, drum software and Roland’s latest trigger pad offering - the Octapad - from Rhythm Magazine's (and two from Computer Music's) gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 178 (and Computer Music issue 153) and published on MusicRadar throughout June and July.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Roland Octapad SPD-30...
Roland Octapad SPD-30 (£629)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For drummers or percussionists looking to add electronic sounds to an acoustic set-up with the minimum of fuss, the SPD-30 is a great choice. And the fact that it's the latest in a line of well-proven tools allows for real confidence in its long-term abilities.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland Octapad SPD-30
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
Sonor SQ2 snare drum (£625)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although this is really just one example of what can be achieved via the SQ2 configuration system, it's a lovely instrument in its own right. Capable of holding its own as a main snare with a little stroke accuracy, it stacks up well as an auxiliary snare, although the price puts it towards the higher end of the second snare market. That said, with a little judicious option-trimming on the SQ2 system, you too could configure your dream drum."
FULL REVIEW: Sonor SQ2 snare drum
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
DW SSC drum kit (£8564)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In a marketplace which is populated by an ever-growing number of custom drum builders, DW drums still stand out. The company's reputation has been built on its quality of workmanship, level of innovation and willingness to react to drummers' needs. This kit scores full marks on all three of these criteria. A fourth - its sound - also bags maximum points.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW SSC drum kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
Mapex Falcon bass drum pedals (£175)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pearl's Demon Drive pedal is more complicated, daunting and expensive, although a fabulous piece of engineering. The Falcon is simpler, more accessible and intuitive. And like Tama's Iron Cobra and DW's 9000, it's a pedal that many drummers will, we're sure, come to love.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Falcon bass drum pedals
(Reviewed by Geoff Nichols - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
Amedia Old School Series cymbals (£140)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The huge range of different series on offer by Amedia is somewhat mind-boggling. We don't quite know how you would get to hear enough of them to make informed decisions, but certainly this Old School set has whetted our appetite.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amedia Old School Series cymbals
(Reviewed by Geoff Nichols - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
Evans EC2 SST and Power Center drum heads (from £15.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The choice of heads is crucial, as they contribute hugely to the overall sound of a drum. The fact that these two new heads offer such different responses illustrates this quite clearly. Both heads performed well and brought their own qualities to the drums that they were fitted to.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans EC2 SST and Power Center drum heads
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 178)
FXpansion BFD Eco (£100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Eco offers a sensible combination of ease of use and flexibility, all with BFD's famously good sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion BFD Eco
(Reviewed by Computer Music issue 153)
Xfer Records Nerve ($199)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Nerve isn't perfect, but the fundamentals are tight and it has some terrific features that make it stand out from the pack."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records Nerve
(Reviewed by Computer Music issue 153)