New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2010)
May-June 2010: electronic kits, beginner sets, snares, cymbals, percussion and software
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of the best electronic drum kits, beginner sets, snares, cymbals, software and the first percussive fruits from the Natal/Marshall Amps collaboration - Classic Series Congas and Bongos - from Rhythm Magazine's (and one from Future Music's) gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 177 (and Future Music issue 227) and published on MusicRadar throughout May and June.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit...
Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit (£899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's good to see Alesis back in the electronic drum saddle with a product that does the name justice. Those expecting a champagne experience on relative beer money might be (unjustifiably) underwhelmed, but the DM10 hits the mark where it counts, making it worthy of serious consideration.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm magazine issue 177)
Tama Charlie Benante Snare (£449)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Signature snare drums can sometimes be too personal and limited, but not this one. It's a great all-round rocking workhorse that will please a good many drummers and not just metal heads. The primary objective is of course to provide Benante with all the power necessary for his Anthrax gig, but it achieves this without sacrificing tone and control."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Charlie Benante Snare
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm magazine issue 177)
Sabian SBr Cymbals (from £134 for starter pack)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The SBrs are a great improvement on the Solars, borne out by the fact Sabian is happy for them to sport its logo. Brass cymbals will never sound as complex as proper bronze cymbals, but these are well worth upgrading to from the cymbals thrown in with your starter kit.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian SBr Cymbals
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm magazine issue 177)
Natal Classic Series Congas and Bongos (from £159)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With so many new and exciting additions to Natal's catalogue including timbales, West African drums and cajons (not to mention Marshall's distribution strengths), the future for Natal seems rosier than ever. The Jim Marshall relationship harks back to the early days when he sold them from his London music shop and these Classics embody an awful lot about what made Alan Sharp's drums so popular in the first place.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Classic Series Congas and Bongos
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm magazine issue 177)
Percussion Plus Sonix Drum Kit (£329)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In this hugely competitive part of the market the Sonix kit makes a strong case for consideration. While a budget set of drums is never going to be able to compete with a high-end kit, the build and sound quality needs to be up to scratch. With the exception of a couple of details, the Sonix kit is solidly made and performs well - very well in certain areas.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Percussion Plus Sonix Drum Kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm magazine issue 177)
Native Instruments Abbey Road 60s Drums (€99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Two drum kits recorded at Studio Two with the mics of the day tracked through two EMI mixing consoles: the valve amplified late '50s/early '60s REDD.17 and the late-60s all transistor TG MkII. The package offers excellent clarity and depth coupled with a nice interface make for results that go far beyond the '60s."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Abbey Road 60s Drums
(Reviewed Future Music issue 227)
Liked this? Now read: 10 best drum kits money can buy
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter