"It’s the usual, s**t stirring, ill informed nonsense" – Roger Waters denies calling David Gilmour's Pink Floyd guitar solos on Dark Side Of The Moon "horrible"

While it's clear we won't see them out for a pint together anytime soon, or probably later, Roger Waters has spoken out on social media regarding a recent article in The New Statesmen called The War Within Pink Floyd where the musician was quoted as calling former bandmate's David Gilmour's Dark Side Of The Moon solos "horrible".

"There is a crappy article in The New Statesman, written, if you can call it writing, by a chap called Stuart Maconie," wrote Waters. "It’s the usual, shit stirring, ill informed nonsense. However, there is, in the article, something upon which I need to set the record straight.

In my, albeit biased view, Dave’s solos on those albums, constitute a collection of some of the very best guitar solos in the history of Rock and Roll

"When talking about a new recording I have made of DSOTM [Dark Side Of The Moon], he writes, with an unearned condescending authority, about the process of making this new recording," continues Waters, "and I quote, 'Part of this will involve him removing, as quoted in Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Gilmour’s “horrible guitar solos”'.

"Now, I don’t know who he thinks he’s quoting when he says Gilmour’s “horrible guitar solos” but it sure as s**t ain’t me. I was there, I love Dave’s guitar solos on DSOTM, both of them, and on WYWH and on ANIMALS and on THE WALL and on THE FINAL CUT. In my, albeit biased view, Dave’s solos on those albums, constitute a collection of some of the very best guitar solos in the history of Rock and Roll. So, Stuart Maconie, you little prick, next time, please check your copy with the subjects of your grubby little piece, before you go to print."

Maconie is an English radio DJ and television presenter who has worked for the BBC, in addition to his work writing as a music critic and music book author.