New drum gear of the month: review round-up
Jan-Feb 2010: electronic kits, mini sets, percussion pads and snares
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of the best electronic drum kits, mini drum sets, snares and a do-it-all electronic percussion box collated from Rhythm Magazine’s gruelling testing process. All gear was first reviewed in Rhythm issue 173 and published on MusicRadar throughout January and February.
Scroll on to browse this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Roland TD-20KX electronic drum kit...
Roland TD-20KX electronic drum kit (£5769)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“What at first might appear to be cosmetic tweaks in fact add a great deal to the feel and functionality of the set-up. It might be getting boringly predictable, but it's another V-Drum victory. An amazing top end electronic drum kit.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-20KX electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 173)
Sonor Force 3007 Jungle Drum Kit (£725)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Jungle's closest rival is Yamaha's Manu Katché Hip Gig, which has Philippines mahogany shells, not Canadian maple. Small drums always have a surprising amount of clout, but we were knocked out by the overall balance of the three drums - this is truly a fun kit."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Force 3007 Jungle Drum Kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nichols - Rhythm Magazine issue 173)
Yamaha DTX-Multi 12 electronic percussion pad (£685)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As far as an out-of-the-box, onto-the-stage solution, the M12 presents a very convincing argument. And that alone makes it worth investigation.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha DTX-Multi 12 electronic percussion pad
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 173)
Gatton Snare Drums (£435)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the products of a young man just beginning his career as a drum maker, this pair of snares are incredibly accomplished. While they're made from an unfamiliar material, any reservations we had about Corian evaporated the moment we played them."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gatton Snare Drums
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 173)
Ahead Brass Snare Drum (£475)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quick-release lugs look set to become a standard feature on many drums and Brunson lugs are neatly designed, well-crafted examples. Whether or not the package as a whole performs better than the existing Ahead brass snare drums is another matter. Without hearing them side by side it's impossible to say."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Brass Snare Drum
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 173)
Liked this? Now read: 10 best drum kits money can buy
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter