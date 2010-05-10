New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2010)
April-May 2010: sets, cymbals, snares, hardware and percussion
This is a collection of the best drum kits, snares, cymbals, hardware, hand percussion and a "must-have" bottom end-boosting accessory - the KickPort - from Rhythm Magazine’s gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 176 and published on MusicRadar throughout April and May.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Tama Starclassic Bubinga drum kit
Tama Starclassic Bubinga drum kit (£2799)
MusicRadar’s verdict
"Tama's reputation suggests that it would never rush into a decision and a great deal of preparation has clearly taken place before the transferral of the production of one of its flagship lines to China. It has the looks, feel and sound of a fully-fledged pro kit - just like the more expensive kit it replaces."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Starclassic Bubinga drum kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm magazine issue 176)
Zildjian EFX Cymbals (£232)
MusicRadar’s verdict
"These new EFX models are a clear indication of 21st Century drummers' appetites for ever more complicated cymbals. Evolving away from established designs and freely mixing different sonic attributes - some of them verging on contradictory - EFXs are refreshingly different and unashamedly modern."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian EFX Cymbals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm magazine issue 176)
Worldmax Microvent Snare Drum (£150)
MusicRadar’s verdict
"Despite its resemblance to a colander for draining your pasta, the Microvent sounds rather special. If you want a really sharp yet sensitive budget steel snare, look no further."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Worldmax Microvent Snare Drum
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm magazine issue 176)
Sonor 100, 200 and 400 series hardware sets (£215)
MusicRadar’s verdict
"Sonor has a reputation for attention to detail and inventive hardware designs, particularly with its drum fittings and tom mounts. So while everything in these three hardware series is most certainly worthy of your consideration, we were still left feeling a teensy bit dissatisfied."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor 100, 200 and 400 series hardware sets
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm magazine issue 176)
KickPort drum insert (£42)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“It's not very often that a product comes along that is so simple yet capable of producing such impressive results. Such effectiveness and ease of use comes on the back of the four years of testing and developing that took place before the KickPort was launched.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KickPort drum insert
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm magazine issue 176)
Meinl Signature hand percussion (£13)
MusicRadar’s verdict
"Meinl's open-mindedness when collaborating with artists such as Bill and Luis is quite refreshing, and these exciting new creations are sure to delight the more adventurous percussionists out there!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Signature hand percussion
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm magazine issue 176)