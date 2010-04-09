New drum gear of the month: review round-up
Mar-April 2010: electronic kits, snares and cymbals
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Roland TD-4KX electronic drum kit...
Roland TD-4KX electronic drum kit (£1179)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“The TD-4K was great; the TD-4KX is better. That's the predictable long and short of it. But it's not night-and-day, so don't feel too sorry for yourself if you bought the original just a couple of months ago. All the really important stuff - the basic ergonomics and sound - remain the same. But the upgrade is welcome, provided your aim is true on the high toms.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-4KX electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 175)
Yamaha DTX950K electronic drum kit (£4999)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“There's a lasting feeling with the DTX950K that to realise its full potential you need to work with it, not just settle for using it 'as is'. Most serious players will take it and use it with their own palette of external sounds in a working environment, and Yamaha have made it easier than ever for their top-line kit to integrate with the world outside.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha DTX950K electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 175)
Alchemy Power-X Cymbals (from £115)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Power-X cymbals manage to bring a more complex and musical sound to an area where these qualities aren't usually found in abundance. Considering how much in the way of bronze and man hours have gone into making them, they're great value too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alchemy Power-X Cymbals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 175)
Carrera Snare Drums (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Dave Carrera is as passionate an advocate of all aspects of drums and drum making as you could hope to meet. With more snares in the pipeline and the first Carrera kits around the corner, we are certainly going to be hearing more from the man and his company soon.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carrera Snare Drums
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 175)
Drum Tuna Flip (£79)
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Whilst we live in an age seemingly driven by the advance of technology, the concept of an analogue clock-style dial seems like something we should have surpassed years ago. So, for that reason we're slightly baffled as to why no one has thought of this product before. We'd love to see how many drum companies out there are slapping their foreheads at having missed this idea.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum Tuna Flip
(Reviewed by Dave Tupper - Rhythm Magazine issue 175)
