New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2010)
Drum gear of the month: Aug-Sept 2010
This is a collection of cymbals, kits, heads, drum mics and an even an orthopaedic back brace from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 180 and published on MusicRadar throughout August and September.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Yamaha’s Rock Tour Kit...
Yamaha Rock Tour Drum Kit (from £167)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As the name implies, these drums feel strong enough to cope with the rigours of being thrashed each night on tour. Rock on…"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Rock Tour drum kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)
Sabian Xs20 Brilliant Finish Cymbals (£486 for 3-piece set)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Those stepping up from beginner's cymbals will find the Xs20s noticeably nicer on the ear. For that extra timbral character though, you have to take the next step into the realms of really expensive cymbals. But for now these will do very well.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Xs20 Brilliant Finish Cymbals
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)
Istanbul Agop 30th Anniversary Cymbals (from £400)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While those of a rocky disposition will probably walk on, anyone remotely jazz-inclined would be forgiven for thinking that it's their birthday too."
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop 30th Anniversary Cymbals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)
Remo Ambassador-X Heads (from £13.50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Just like the standard Ambassador, this is a supremely versatile head which will find favour with all types of drummer playing every style of music.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Ambassador-X Heads
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)
MXL Drum Microphones (£109)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Mics are equally critical to your overall sound and deserve the same deliberation and appreciation as the gear itself, with that in mind these are well worth a look."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXL Drum Microphones
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)
Perfect Posture Back Brace (£40)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you suffer from back pain while playing then this could be a real help. But proper advice and practice will always be the best way to improve your playing position."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Perfect Posture Back Brace
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 180)