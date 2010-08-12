New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2010)
July-August: kits, cymbals, miking solutions and a bit of software
This is a collection of the gear from Rhythm Magazine's (and one from Computer Music's) gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 179 (and Computer Music issue 155) and published on MusicRadar throughout July and August.
Mapex Horizon HX drum kit (£575)
MuiscRadar's verdict:
"As a first gigging kit it sounds big and will suit any style. The Horizon HX package offers a lot for the money and its looks belie its budget status."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Horizon HX drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 179)
Meinl Byzance Cymbals - Traditional, Dark and Extra Dry ranges (from £132)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Every cymbal here is entertaining; any of them will add exotic shades to your set-up."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Cymbals - Traditional, Dark and Extra Dry ranges
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 179)
BR Distribution Mic Holders (from £15)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"These aren't exactly the sexiest or most exciting bits of kit you'll ever buy, but they sure are very handy."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:BR Distibution Mic Holders
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 179)
Toontrack Beatstation (£80)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"More flexible than it seems at first look, Beatstation will appeal to those who want to create drum kits and grooves in a hurry."
FULL REVIEW:Toontracks Beatstation
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 155)
Ludwig Element Laquer Series Power drum kit (£829)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's impressive that Ludwig, with its illustrious history, has honed details which turn a good kit into a brilliant one. As did the Accent CS Custom, the Element Lacquer takes Ludwig's Chinese-made intermediate kits to a new level of desirability."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Ludwig Element Laquer Series Power drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 179)
Soultone Cymbals - Vintage and Custom Brilliant ranges (from £200)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"These are fine instruments that possess musicality and character while being versatile enough to perform in many situations."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Soultone Cymbals - Vintage and Custom Brilliant ranges
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 179)