NAMM 2010: PRS presents five new Signature SE guitars

PRESS RELEASE: PRS Guitars is proud to announce that Orianthi, Zach Myers of Shinedown , Paul Allender of Cradle of Filth, Mike Akerfeldt of Opeth and Nick Catanese of Black Label Society will have their signature SE models unveiled at the 2010 Anaheim NAMM show.

Built in Korea to signature artist and PRS's specifications by skilled craftsmen, the SE series offers an unmatched combination of incredible quality, sound and price.

PRS has worked closely with each artist to present a guitar that identifies with their style, both musically and visually. Although they have worked with PRS for years, these are debut signature models for Orianthi, Myers, Akerfeldt and Catanese.

EMG pick ups as well as old school birds, an appointment that up until this year has been reserved for Maryland made PRS guitars, come standard on several of these new artist models.

SE Orianthi

PRS se orianthi

A classic PRS sound with white pearloid birds and red sparkle finish, the Orianthi SE model is the very first signature model instrument bearing the guitar goddess' name. It comes standard with a Korina back and maple top, 24 fret wide-thin maple neck with 25" scale length and an ebony fretboard featuring white pearloid birds and an "O" at the 12th fret.

The model also features PRS designed Tremolo and PRS designed tuners with nickel hardware and two humbucking pickups to give new and seasoned players alike a shiny new ax to grind.

"This PRS is perfect for anyone who wants an awesome quality, versatile rockin' lookin' guitar - at an affordable price - I love it. Try it out."

SE Zach Myers of Shinedown

PRS se zach myers

As the lead guitarist of a band with more than six million albums sold worldwide, Zach Myers is certainly no stranger to hard rock licks. In support of his blazing guitar skills, PRS and Zach designed his very first signature model.

Silver Sparkleburst and white binding on top edge of body, fretboard and headstock, the SE Zach Myers also features a Singlecut mahogany body, flamed maple veneer, wide-fat mahogany 25" scale length neck and an ebony fretboard with a Fleur-de-lis inlay at 12th fret.

Additional features include an adjustable bridge (with large caps on the height adjustment screws), three humbucking pickups with two volume and two tone controls, 3-way toggle.

"When I was approached about doing a signature model with PRS, I knew that in my career I had reached every goal I had wanted to reach. This model is based off of my two favorite PRS guitars, one being the first PRS I ever owned. This SE model holds up to both of those guitars as a players guitar that can take a beating…I have put everything I am into this guitar and can't wait for you to hear it."

SE Mikael Akerfeldt of Opeth

PRS se mikael akerfeldt

As the lead vocalist and guitarist for the acclaimed death metal band Opeth, Mikael traverses the musical terrain with sounds that are "subject to savage punctuations of death metal fury at any given moment."

Akerfeldt once commented on the diversity of Opeth's music. His new model follows suit with a singlecut mahogany body, maple top and flame maple veneer, maple neck with ebony fretboard, 24 jumbo frets, original PRS bird inlays, PRS designed tremolo bridge, gold hardware, HFS and Vintage Bass pickups, volume, tone, 3-way toggle. A Tortoise Shell finish with a Opeth "O" logo on body give this guitar a unique look to compliment a unique voice.

"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it is proper eye candy too."

SE Nick Catanese of Black Label Society

PRS se nick catanese

Nick Catanese and PRS have created a signature model SE worthy of Nick's "Evil Twin" moniker. Starting with an extra-thick Singlecut mahogany body, the guitar tops off with a Gloss Black finish with red binding on body, neck and headstock, and and "Evil Twin" logo on body.

The model also features a mahogany neck, ebony fretboard, 22 jumbo frets, no inlays, TonePros adjustable stoptail bridge, and EMG 81 and 85 pickups with red pickup rings. Other appointments include volume, tone and 3-way toggle on upper bout.

"I have a home that knows how to make an elegant weapon. PRS is a guitar players home." Nick Catanese

SE Paul Allender of Cradle of Filth

SE paul allender

Cradle of Filth guitarist's ever popular model is updated with new pickups and new colors for a filthy new take on Paul Allender's namesake ax. Now available in available in Emerald Green Burst or Scarlet Red Burst, the double-cutaway mahogany body still has a flame maple veneer and a special arm carve. Additional features include rounded edges on the body, maple neck with ebony fretboard, 24 jumbo frets and the bats in flight inlay.

New EMG 89 and 81-TW pickups with coil tapping give the guitar an updated sound, and a tremolo bridge, nickel hardware, push-pull volume, push-pull tone and 3-way toggle switch are also featured.

"More metal than your gran's left hip."

