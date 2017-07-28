New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2017)
Mapex Storm Rock Fusion Kit
We didn’t just review one drum kit at MusicRadar last month.
In fact, we didn’t even just run the rule over two kits. No, we spoiled you with three full drum kit reviews. Oh, and also some stunning cymbals, hardware and microphones. You lucky lot.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the drum gear reviewed on the site during June. We start with the Mapex Storm Rock Fusion Kit.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Despite inevitable cost-cutting in some parts, Mapex’s new Storm is an exciting prospect for first or second-time buyers.”
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Storm Rock Fusion Kit
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Big Fat Snare Drum Bling Ring and Big Fat Neck Tie
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Bling Ring and Neck Tie will be far too subtle for some, but if you’re into adding textures and effects to augment your standard kit sound, they’re a fun, affordable addition.”
FULL REVIEW: Big Fat Snare Drum Bling Ring and Big Fat Neck Tie
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Dream TriHat Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An interesting marketing concept which results in a choice of sonic options without breaking the bank. We’d like to see other combinations use more contrasting sounds as the tonal differences are fairly subtle.”
FULL REVIEW: Dream TriHat Cymbals
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl Masters Maple Complete
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The new Pearl Masters Maple Complete lives up to expectation and succeeds in offering enhanced resonance in its new shells, combined with a powerful tone; all wrapped up in a sleek choice of lacquer finishes.”
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Masters Maple Complete
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Yamaha Rydeen Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Cleverly balancing cost-cutting generic elements with crucial Yamaha family parts results in a top-quality budget package. The hardware is excellent and with upgraded heads the drums will sing.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Rydeen Series Kit
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Zoom Q Series Video Recorders
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Zoom has delivered a range of great products in the Q series.”
FULL REVIEW: Zoom Q Series Video Recorders
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)