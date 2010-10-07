New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2010)
Drum gear of the month: Sept-Oct 2010
This is a collection of cymbals, kits, snares, kick pedals, electronic drum kits and even a set of triangles and bar chimes (guilty pleasure or essential drumming arsenal?) from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 181 and published on MusicRadar throughout August and September.
First up: Roland TD-12KX electronic drum kit…
Roland TD-12KX electronic drum kit (£3499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The TD-12KX might come with a higher price tag than the original, but it's easy to see where your money goes. If you own the earlier version we wouldn't despair - you still have a fabulous kit that acquits itself well against the best in the world."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-12KX electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)
Gretsch Full Range Snare Drums (£316)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"By the number of wooden-hooped snares currently in production (a surprising proportion of them having been commissioned or endorsed by serious players), such drums are clearly versatile enough for use as a main snare. This pair of Gretsch drums provides two more reasons to consider investing in an alternative to a metal-hooped snare."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Full Range Snare Drums
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)
DDRUM Reflex drum kit (£899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Heads issue aside, for what it is - a wrapped shellpack without stands - the kit seems expensive, particularly when compared to the non-Delmar ﬁnish options. At this price, the Delmar-wrapped Reﬂex is not just undercut by other brands, but bizarrely, by ddrum's own superior ranges.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DDRUM Reflex drum kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)
DW 2000 Series pedal (£76)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"DW's pro pedals are among the best in the world and are the choice of countless name drummers, including a number of high-profile players who endorse rival drums but not the pedals. The 2000's real USP is the fact that they are unmistakably DW pedals and, as such, are impossible to confuse with anything else."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW 2000 Series pedal
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)
Zildjian Oriental China Trashes and ZXT Trashformers (£273)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cymbal makers continuing to expand the choice of effects cymbals can only be a reﬂection of drummers' appetites for new sounds. What once were considered add-ons are now an essential ingredient of many set-ups. These cymbals provide more options for the drummer keen to expand their tonal and textural palette."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian Oriental China Trashes and ZXT Trashformers
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)
Sabian B8 Triangles and Bar Chimes (£42)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The humble triangle has in fact been around since the 16th century, and can be found not only in classical settings. Yes famously featured a cool triangle intro on a track from their Tormato LP and the slinky Pink Panther theme also benefitted from its addition, proving that there are indeed three sides to every story. The bar chimes again shouldn't be considered exclusive to prog rock, and add a beautiful vibe when played in the right place.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian B8 Triangles and Bar Chimes
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 181)