New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2010)
Drum gear of the month: Nov-Dec 2010
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, snares, cymbals, pedals, cajons and percussion accessories - and even a luxurious pair of thrones - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 183 and 184 and published on MusicRadar throughout November and December.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Sonor have re-defined mid-range with this kit…
Sonor Force 2007 Rock drum kit (£905)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Sonor's reputation for providing excellent quality instruments extends to the lower end of its range as well as the custom kits. The manufacturing quality of the Force 2007 is excellent, with fetching finishes and well-designed and well screwed-together drums once again redefining 'mid-range'.
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Force 2007 Rock drum kit
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)
Hayman Showman Big Sound drum kit (£999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The original Hayman was a pro set, played by many of the big stars of the day. This new version is a ‘semi-pro’ compromise. But with its distinctive lugs, white interiors, and loud, bright sound, the kit honours the spirit of Hayman and we’d recommend anyone trading up to their first serious gigging kit to check it out.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hayman Showman Big Sound drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 184)
Carrera Terrier Kit (£1399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A lovingly made, exemplary mini-kit with a great snare but held back by a couple of design flaws and a high price. We are, however, looking forward to seeing Carrera's first full-sized kit.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carrera Terrier Kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)
Gretsch USA G4000 Snares (from £598)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Beautiful drums with an air of history and classic quality but, given the pricing, we'd opt for the versatile brass snare every time.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch USA G4000 Snares
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)
Tama Brian Frasier-Moore Signature Palette Snare (£770)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A sharp attack and a warm, fat tone - this is one of the best looking, sounding and built major name snares we've come across in recent years.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Brian Frasier-Moore Signature Palette Snare
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 184)
Bosphorus Oracle Series cymbals (£260)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A signature range in all but name, the Oracle Series is a set of individual-sounding cymbals full of character and depth. Though the series has been designed for a jazz drummer there is a degree of versatility to most of the models. In the same way that genres meet and crossover, so these cymbals could find a home in some musical situations other than jazz.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bosphorus Oracle Series cymbals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)
Istanbul Agop Xist Additions (from £70)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
More affordable but still well made with plenty of character and presence. Xist cymbals make excellent mid-range alternatives to the usual suspects.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop Xist Additions
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 184)
PDP 500 Series bass drum pedals (from £113)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Less esoteric than their DW cousins, the PDPs are nevertheless super-solid workhorses that answer every question reasonably asked of them. Which makes them very easy to recommend as a first step into serious pedal power.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PDP 500 Series bass drum pedals
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 184)
Ford Drums Smart Ass Thrones (£390)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
They're very definitely high-end custom thrones, and so may be out of reach of the pockets of many, but if you can stump up the readies, your butt will thank you forever.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ford Drums Smart Ass Thrones
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)
De Gregorio Chanela Cajon (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
De Gregorio has carved out an impressive reputation for quality, design and dedication, so the innovative and affordable Chanela would be a great choice for you to discover the possibilities of these fascinating instruments.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: De Gregorio Chanela Cajon
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 184)
LP Hand Percussion (from £49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
LP has once again brought something brand new to the percussive table and these innovative additions will challenge us to adapt and even improve our playing techniques.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LP Hand Percussion
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 183)