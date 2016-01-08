23 of the best iPad/iPhone iOS synth apps

Whilst some synthesis purists will inevitably still sneer at the notion of iOS instruments, they've become a serious business.

The current crop of synths on the App Store are infinitely more capable than the first-generation, toy-like iOS music tools we saw when the first iPhones were released. Moreover, many of the virtual instruments included in this round-up pack features that outstrip what we would have expected from VST plugins just a few years ago, and some can even give their desktop contemporaries a run for their money.

Read on to find a selection of, what are in our view, the most powerful, useable and best value synthesisers currently available for the platform. First up, an emulation of the most famous synth of them all...

As the name and UI suggests, Arturia’s first step into the world of iOS is an emulation of one of the best-known hardware synths of all time, the Minimoog.

It is, as you would expect from a name like Arturia, an excellent emulation. The sounds are far thicker and more authentic sounding than you’d expect from an iPad synth and the interface looks great too.

The app works as a standalone synth or can be opened within Retronyms Tabletop workspace to be used as part of a bigger iOS setup. It’s now Audiobus compatible too, making iMini a versatile and classic feeling synth at a great price.

