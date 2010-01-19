NAMM 2010: the year of electronic drums

If Roland's TD-4K and Techtonic's DD502(J) were among the cream of the crop in 2009, and Korg's decision to re-release its iconic Wavedrum was a stroke of genius in any situation, let alone in drumming circles, it looks like 2010 - if the highlights from this year's NAMM show are anything to go by (which they always are) - will offer much, much more of the same.

If not more. In fact, it’s not often new electronic drums outweigh acoustic drums in sheer volume of new releases. But with many of the big boys concentrating on new finishes and configurations (Mapex’s new Horizon and Voyager Series may well be the only new acoustic examples of note), the likes of Yamaha and Roland were left to steal the limelight.

Read more: Yamaha MODX Series keyboards

And then there was Pearl, who’s return to the electronic drum market with the e-Pro Live drew some of the show’s biggest crowds, and kept everybody talking…